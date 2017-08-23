Disney Channel Battle: Vote in Round 3 for Your Favorite TV Series

It's time to choose the final five!

Round 3 of E! News' Disney Channel Battle is now underway. The initial list of 40 series has been whittled down to 10, with two animated and eight live-action TV programs still in the running.

Fan favorites like Liv and Maddie and Shake It Up, were knocked out of the completion in Round 2, while Round 1 eliminated Elena of Avalor, Phil of the Future, Raven's Home and more.

Interestingly, not a single show in the Top 10 is currently on the air.

Can Wizards of Waverly Place's Russo siblings cast a spell over the poll? Does That's So Raven's Raven Baxter of foresee victory in her future? It's up to fans to decide—so let the voting begin!