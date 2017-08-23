Shailene Woodley Is Considering a Future Run for Congress

Shailene Woodley is on the hunt for a new role in her future—congresswoman!

The Golden Globe nominee and political activist seems to have her eye on a seat on the Hill, according to a new interview she gave to The New York Times.

"There was a point last year when I was working for Bernie Sanders where I thought, 'Huh, maybe I'll run for Congress in a couple years,'" the 25-year-old told the newspaper. "And you know what? I'm not going to rule it out. Who knows? Life is big, and I'm young."

So, it doesn't seem like Woodley will be hitting the campaign trail ahead of next November's 2018 elections, but politics certainly remain on her radar.