Shailene Woodley Is Considering a Future Run for Congress

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for ELLE
Shailene Woodley is on the hunt for a new role in her future—congresswoman!
The Golden Globe nominee and political activist seems to have her eye on a seat on the Hill, according to a new interview she gave to The New York Times.
"There was a point last year when I was working for Bernie Sanders where I thought, 'Huh, maybe I'll run for Congress in a couple years,'" the 25-year-old told the newspaper. "And you know what? I'm not going to rule it out. Who knows? Life is big, and I'm young."
So, it doesn't seem like Woodley will be hitting the campaign trail ahead of next November's 2018 elections, but politics certainly remain on her radar.
The Big Little Lies actress has been a vocal participant in this year's political arena regarding issues she is passionate about, including raising awareness about climate change and protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline. She even got handcuffed for the latter.
Of course, she's not the only famous face with the urge to throw her hat in the government ring. Justin Bieber's manager Scooter Braun is reportedly being urged to run for California governor in 2018. As history reminds us, that's not exactly out of the question considering The Terminator Arnold Schwarzenegger famously served as The Governator of that state for two terms. Meanwhile, Kid Rock is currently exploring his own run for a Senate seat.
The prime example of Hollywood figures crossing over into government life is none other than current President Donald Trump, the real estate tycoon and former reality star who has since assumed the most powerful office at the White House.