Ariana Grande Cancels Vietnam Concert Due to "Health Problems"

Ariana Grande is taking a sick day.

The 24-year-old "Problem" singer has canceled tonight's concert at Quân khu 7 Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. "My babes in Vietnam, I apologize from the bottom of my heart but I'm really dealing with some health problems at the moment," Grande wrote in a note shared via Instagram Stories. "I came here to Vietnam, so excited to perform, my doctor won't allow me to do the show for you tonight. I'm so, so sorry. There is nothing I hate to do more than to do this, but I promise to make it up to you in the future. I love you and thank you for understanding."

The pop princess did not share further details regarding her "health problems." Grande's Dangerous Woman Tour is expected resume this Saturday at LeSports Center in Beijing, China.

Grande postponed seven concerts after the Manchester Arena bombing took the lives of 22 fans in May, and in July, she canceled two shows in Monterrey, Mexico, for unknown reasons.

The pop singer is up for two awards at the 2017 MTV VMAs. In the Artist of the Year category, Grande will face off against Kendrick Lamar, Lorde, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd. Brian Nicholson and Scott Nicholson received a Best Choreography nomination for Grande and Nicki Minaj's "Side to Side." The video is up against Fifth Harmony and Gucci Mane's "Down," Kendrick Lamar's "Humble.," Sia's "The Greatest" and Kanye West's "Fade." Grande, who will perform Monday at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, is not expected to attend the event.

Grande's Dangerous Woman Tour will end Sept. 21 at the AsiaWorld–Arena in Hong Kong.

