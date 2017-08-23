Amber Rose Swaps Her Tattoo of Wiz Khalifa for Another Portrait of a Famous Musical Man

DAME/BACKGRID / Michele Eve/Splash News
It appears Amber Rose is living and letting one romance die.
While it can take awhile to get over a former flame, the process can be even slower when their face is permanently etched on your arm. Perhaps such was the case for Amber Rose, who was sporting body art of her ex-husband Wiz Khalifauntil recently.
While stepping out this week, fans couldn't help but notice that she had replaced the familiar face of her former beau with a portrait of another famous musical man. On the back of her upper arm, it looks like she swapped out Wiz for Slash, the iconic lead guitarist for Guns N' Roses. The new ink features a man with long, curly hair and sunglasses—two of the rocker's signature attributes.
Last week, the star gave one major hint that change was ahead when she shared a snap of herself laying while tattoo artist Bobby Serna got to work on her arm. In a self-described "boss" move, she had a manicurist working on her nails at the same time. Out with the old, in with the new—as they say!
While it's unclear why she decided now was the time to replace the image of her ex, the two have been separated for three years. Nevertheless, they've always maintained an amicable relationship, particularly in light of their only child, 4-year-old son Sebastian. Even the night before they settled their divorce after a little more than a year of marriage, the exes went out to a strip club together to "celebrate" their love.
"Too much fun with my Ex hubby last night & no we didn't celebrate our divorce," she wrote on Twitter at the time. "We celebrated our love 4 each other cuz that never goes away."
Perhaps the mood just struck for a change? It seems to be the time for some new body art in Hollywood as Scarlett Johansson also recently stepped out with a new addition to her collection of ink.
In the meantime, what we want to know is—what does Slash think?