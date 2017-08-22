Maddie Ziegler and Jack Kelly Prove Young Love Isn't Too Good to Be True

Some things you just can't leave on the dance floor.
As Maddie Ziegler continues her successful career outside of the Dance Moms franchise, fans can't help but notice a special guy in several of her Instagram posts.
For those who haven't already guessed, it's boyfriend Jack Kelly.
Earlier this month, the pair marked eight months together with a simple stroll through The Americana at Brand in Glendale, Calif.
In earlier weeks, the duo also documented trips to the Disneyland Resort, LACMA Museum and other Southern California landmarks.
While they may not be over the top vacations and extravagant date nights in Hollywood, followers of the couple can't get enough of their sweet pictures and even cuter Instagrams.
"Happy with you all the time !!!" Maddie shared in a recent post before bidding farewell to her boyfriend. "I love and miss you so much already. Time will fly by soon, I promise."
As fans wait for their next couples shot on social media, we decided to take a look back at some of the light-hearted fun these two have shared in our gallery below.
Instead of over-the-top vacations around the globe, Maddie and Jack simply enjoy casual beach days in Southern California.
While celebrating eight months together, Maddie shared a photo from a recent shopping trip with Jack.
"Guys! Jack did my makeup and it's pretty hilarious !!!" Maddie previously shared in a candid Instagram.
"Pure happiness," Maddie shared on Instagram while enjoying an afternoon by the pool.
Just because they're a famous couple, that doesn't mean these two shy away from a cute selfie.
Who always has Maddie's back? Jack of course!
Under the stars and lights of LACMA, Maddie and Jack shared a romantic kiss.
While visiting the Americana at Brand in Glendale, Calif., Jack captioned his photo, "Don't want to leave you ♥."
Putting relationships aside, Maddie has an exciting new mystery project coming up with Sia and Kate Hudson.
Back in July, Kate snapped a selfie at a dance studio where she posed with the Dance Moms alumna.
"Dance rehearsal with this bundle of excellence," the actress shared online. What will the project be? Your guess is as good as ours. But something tells us Jack will absolutely be supporting it.
