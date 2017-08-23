So...Pink Does Oversized Denim, But What Are Your Thoughts?

You've seen stars like Rihanna pull it off, but is oversized denim Pink's thing? You be the judge.

The songstress took to V Festival at Weston Park in England's stage in this oversized and overly distressed denim-on-denim look.

What we love about the outfit? She's paired a true-blue wash with a black bodysuit and killer earrings. What we love a little less? The fact it feels a little too baggy and disheveled.

But don't let our opinions cloud your judgement, keep scrolling for some more pics of the look and come to a conclusion on your own.