Inside Real Housewives of New York City's Carole Radziwill's Stunning SoHo Apartment

When the drama gets too big in the Big Apple, there's always the comfort of home.
As Carole Radziwill continues to document her life for the Real Housewives of New York City, fans of the author are getting an inside peek at the place she calls home.
In photos obtained first by E! News, the Bravo star allows Architectural Digest into her SoHo apartment to document just some of the décor and furniture she experiences each and every day.
From the giant mirrors and hardwood floors to luxurious couch and Radziwill coffee books, there's something for every home owner to admire.
And did we mention Carole's cat who is more than free to rest on the furniture and catch the New York City sunshine? What a life.
While viewers may be glued to their TV screens tonight for part two of the Real Housewives of New York City reunion, those same fans likely learned earlier this season that Carole and her boyfriend Adam Kenworthy were no longer living together.
"He found an apartment. He moved most of his stuff," she told co-star Bethenny Frankel in a recent episode. "I was, like, 'Honey, do you need help? Here's your surfboard, here's your skateboard, here's all of your lighting equipment for your video camera!'"
Carole continued, "Living together, our relationship evolved past the point where either of us felt comfortable...I didn't want to keep reminding him to pick up his socks. I'm not that girl."
For now, Carole appears to be more than happy with her life and the places around her. In addition to the SoHo apartment, the journalist continues to travel around the world.
In addition to a cast trip to Mexico earlier this year, the reality star celebrated her 54th birthday in the Hamptons this weekend with some gal pals.
Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesday night at 8 p.m. only on Bravo.
