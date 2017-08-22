Selena Gomez and The Weeknd: Are They Working on New Music Together?

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are still going strong! 

The duo has been dating for 8 months and from the looks of it things seem to be getting pretty serious. This summer has been good to them and they are very happy together. According to sources, there have been no breaks or major arguments in their relationship. 

The couple has been spotted doing some grocery shopping, going on dates to comedy clubs, and The Weeknd recently posted an adorable photo of the couple playing video games and cuddling. 

But we haven't forgotten that this power couple is also made up of the two hottest musicians in the game, so does that mean new music is coming? Word on the street is that they may be working on new songs and projects together and The Weeknd is feeling really inspired by Selena.

Watch

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's Date Night at Disneyland

Get all the latest details on the hot couple in the video above! 

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

