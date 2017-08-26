Saturday Savings: Kate Upton's Nike Sneakers Are Solid Chrome—and 25% Off

ZapatA/MEGA
ZapatA/MEGA
White sneakers out, silver sneakers in.
Kate Upton's once-$115 Nikes are now $87...and they're solid chrome. (Not really, but they are metallic.)
If your current wardrobe's missing something special, a shoe like that is sure to spice things up. No matter the outfit (whether it's a tee and jeans, a hoodie and mini skirt or even a denim jumpsuit) they'll keep things interesting while still giving you that athleisure feel.
So what are you waiting for? Throw some silver into your footwear collection!
If you're too late and Kate's exact Nikes are sold out, check out the below equally as discounted (if not more) sneakers that'll be sure to give you the same vibe. And for less.
Stan Smith Perforated Metallic Leather Sneakers, Was: $400, Now: $200
Sole Seeker Metallic Sneakers, Was: $33, Now: $25
Air Max Thea Leather Sneakers, Was: $169, Now: $101
Article continues below
Metallic Leather Sneakers, Was: $535, Now: $268
Chuck Taylor All Star Rubber Metallic Sneaker, Was: $100, Now: $70
Metallic Mesh and Cracked-Leather Platform Sneakers, Was: $99, Now: $50
Article continues below
Slip-Ons, Was: $25, Now: $13
Aeon Gold Trainers, Was: $180, Now: $95
Knightly Wedge Sneaker, Was: $80, Now: $60
Article continues below
Women's Vikky Platform Metallic Sneakers, Was: $70, Now: $50
Billie Leather Sneaker, Was: $145, Now: $87
Looks like its time to step up your sneaker game.
Go metallic.