Saturday Savings: Kate Upton's Nike Sneakers Are Solid Chrome—and 25% Off

  • By
  • &

by Raleigh Seldon |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Lady Gaga, MTV Video Music Awards, Meat Dress, Worst Dressed

Craziest Fashion Moments From the MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet

ESC: Kendall Jenner x La Perla Campaign Images, EMBARGO

Kendall Jenner's Latest La Perla Campaign Is a Must-See—If Only for the Florals

ESC: Maisie Williams

Maisie Williams' School Skirt Makes Us Want to Head Back to Class

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Kate Upton

ZapatA/MEGA

White sneakers out, silver sneakers in.

Kate Upton's once-$115 Nikes are now $87...and they're solid chrome. (Not really, but they are metallic.)

If your current wardrobe's missing something special, a shoe like that is sure to spice things up. No matter the outfit (whether it's a tee and jeans, a hoodie and mini skirt or even a denim jumpsuit) they'll keep things interesting while still giving you that athleisure feel.

So what are you waiting for? Throw some silver into your footwear collection!

Photos

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Cutest Pics

If you're too late and Kate's exact Nikes are sold out, check out the below equally as discounted (if not more) sneakers that'll be sure to give you the same vibe. And for less.

Shop the Look

ESC: Metallic Sneakers

Adidas Originals x Raf Simons

Stan Smith Perforated Metallic Leather Sneakers, Was: $400, Now: $200

ESC: Metallic Sneakers

Go Jane

Sole Seeker Metallic Sneakers, Was: $33, Now: $25

ESC: Metallic Sneakers

Nike

Air Max Thea Leather Sneakers, Was: $169, Now: $101

Article continues below

ESC: Metallic Sneakers

Jil Sander

Metallic Leather Sneakers, Was: $535, Now: $268

ESC: Metallic Sneakers

Converse

Chuck Taylor All Star Rubber Metallic Sneaker, Was: $100, Now: $70

ESC: Metallic Sneakers

Superga

Metallic Mesh and Cracked-Leather Platform Sneakers, Was: $99, Now: $50

Article continues below

ESC: Metallic Sneakers

H&M

Slip-Ons, Was: $25, Now: $13

ESC: Metallic Sneakers

Diadora

Aeon Gold Trainers, Was: $180, Now: $95

ESC: Metallic Sneakers

Steve Madden

Knightly Wedge Sneaker, Was: $80, Now: $60

Article continues below

ESC: Metallic Sneakers

Puma

Women's Vikky Platform Metallic Sneakers, Was: $70, Now: $50

ESC: Metallic Sneakers

Michael Michael Kors

Billie Leather Sneaker, Was: $145, Now: $87

Looks like its time to step up your sneaker game.

Go metallic.

TAGS/ Kate Upton , Life/Style , Style Collective , Fashion , VG , Shopping , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.