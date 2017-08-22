Cops Called After Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin Get Into Verbal Custody Dispute

Some ex-couples appear to be the best of friends despite splitting, but that's not how it's going for former spouses Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin who just got into a heated argument, which resulted in a visit by the local police, over one of their eight children earlier today.

Wyomissing police confirmed to E! News that at 1:10 pm, cops were called to an orthodontist's office in Wyomissing, PA., due to a "verbal domestic dispute over child custody involving one minor (Female/13 years old)."

The authorities also told E! News that no arrest was made and that following the police's involvement, the 13-year-old made the decision to leave with her father.

TMZ, who was first to report the story, reported that the parents came to the appointment together but got into a disagreement about who would be taking their daughter home after the orthodontist visit.