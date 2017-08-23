Tyler Henry Shares Details With Lil' Kim About Who Killed The Notorious B.I.G. in Hollywood Medium Season Finale

Who killed The Notorious B.I.G.?
While the mystery of who shot the late rapper over 10 years ago still hasn't been solved, Tyler Henry shared new details surrounding Biggie's murder with Lil' Kim in Wednesday night's emotional season finale of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.
"His soul was preparing to go even though he consciously didn't know what was about to fully happen," the clairvoyant revealed. "He is having me bring up two people, two people, two people and showing me two people conspiring. There's a feeling of almost like people talking or hearing that someone might not have wanted him to live."
He continued, "He's showing me a symbol of death threat and then not taking [the] death threat seriously, which would indicate if we don't know who did it, many people would." As Tyler connected with Biggie, the hip-hop legend also expressed his love for Lil' Kim and called her his "soulmate."
"He's acknowledging a very distinct apology and it's not coming across in a negative way," Tyler said. "He's bringing up loyalty and he's bringing up commitment and he's acknowledging an apology in some cases because he feels like you deserved more than you got. It's the number one thing that he can convey is, 'I'm sorry.'"
Meanwhile, skeptic Dr. Drew Pinsky was turned into a believer when he sat down for a reading alongside his wife Susan Pinsky and received a remorseful message from WWE legend Chyna, who he worked with on VH1's Celebrity Rehab before her untimely passing.
The Sopranos actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler also connected with her deceased brother and Tyler predicted Lance Bass would be expanding his family in the very near future.
Recap the must-see moments from the season two finale in the video above!
Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry returns Sunday, June 25th at 9PM, only on E! UK & EIRE