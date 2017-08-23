Tyler Henry Shares Details With Lil' Kim About Who Killed The Notorious B.I.G. in Hollywood Medium Season Finale

He continued, "He's showing me a symbol of death threat and then not taking [the] death threat seriously, which would indicate if we don't know who did it, many people would." As Tyler connected with Biggie, the hip-hop legend also expressed his love for Lil' Kim and called her his "soulmate."

"He's acknowledging a very distinct apology and it's not coming across in a negative way," Tyler said. "He's bringing up loyalty and he's bringing up commitment and he's acknowledging an apology in some cases because he feels like you deserved more than you got. It's the number one thing that he can convey is, 'I'm sorry.'"

Meanwhile, skeptic Dr. Drew Pinsky was turned into a believer when he sat down for a reading alongside his wife Susan Pinsky and received a remorseful message from WWE legend Chyna, who he worked with on VH1's Celebrity Rehab before her untimely passing.