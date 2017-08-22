Botched Patient Brandon Is Using His Twin Brother Brian As the "Revision Road Map" For His Crooked Nose

First Dr. Dubrow needs help understanding how it got this bad. "So did the doctor tell you, 'Oh that's realistic, I can achieve this?'" Dr. Dubrow asks.

"100 percent. He had me sold the second he saw it. I was going to fly [my brother] down and he was like, ‘You don't need to fly him down, don't even worry about it.' Once the swelling started to go down, literally day by day, it started to going doot doot doot," Brandon says referring to his nose leaning to one side.

The strange part is that Brandon confirms that his nose was straight prior to having any work done. "It's hard to take a nose that is straight before surgery and make it crooked after surgery, unless you do something with the cartilage that deforms it so much that it becomes crooked," Dr. Paul Nassif shares.