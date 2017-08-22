Botched Patient Brandon Is Using His Twin Brother Brian As the "Revision Road Map" For His Crooked Nose

It takes two to make a thing go right!
After a nose job gone wrong, Brandon was left with a very crooked nose that not many doctors would risk attempting to fix. However, thanks to the help of his twin brother Brian, there may still be hope for him yet.
"Patients will often bring in a picture of a nose they like or a feature they like from someone else and almost always it's not doable because the underlying structure is so different," Dr. Terry Dubrow informs Brandon and his twin. "But with you guys it potentially is doable."
First Dr. Dubrow needs help understanding how it got this bad. "So did the doctor tell you, 'Oh that's realistic, I can achieve this?'" Dr. Dubrow asks.
"100 percent. He had me sold the second he saw it. I was going to fly [my brother] down and he was like, ‘You don't need to fly him down, don't even worry about it.' Once the swelling started to go down, literally day by day, it started to going doot doot doot," Brandon says referring to his nose leaning to one side.
The strange part is that Brandon confirms that his nose was straight prior to having any work done. "It's hard to take a nose that is straight before surgery and make it crooked after surgery, unless you do something with the cartilage that deforms it so much that it becomes crooked," Dr. Paul Nassif shares.
"I even went to another consultation in La Jolla—he's like a reconstructive surgeon—he said, 'I won't even take it.' He's like, ‘I can't fix you, I'm not going to be able to do it,'" Brandon explains.
While Dr. Nassif may be the best in the biz, this may prove too difficult even for him. "Although the success rate in this gentleman's hands of doing it is very, very high, there is the chance that it could be made to look worse," Dr. Dubrow shares. "I've been dealing with just this crookedness for so long that it's just time," Dr. Nassif confirms.
