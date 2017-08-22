The Best Celebrity Bangs: Fringe for Every Face Shape

REX/Shutterstock
At some point in time, you've thought about getting bangs—admit it.
Cutting the hair along your hairline is the perfect way to instantly change your look. Plus, there are a million ways to do it—blunt, chopped, piece-y, ombre—you name it; we've seen it on the red carpet. For those that are timid about cutting their hair, bangs always grow out, so they don't require much commitment. If you're not ready to make the cut, clip-ins are a celeb-loved solution to both test out the look or create a one-night-only standout style (remember when we tried it?).
Celebrities from Jenna Dewan Tatum to Kerry Washington to Lily Collins are fans of the fringe, standing as examples of the various looks that bangs have to offer. So, the next time the thought crosses your mind, check out the best celebrity bangs below!
Ready to be inspired?
The Scandal star proves that fringe is the secret to a chic bob.
The Big Little Lies star sports longer bangs that sweep from her side part.
Ombre bangs anyone? The actress kills it with dark-to-light fringe.
The World of Dance host wears bangs that are shorter in the middle, effortlessly framing her face.
The star keeps it curly, creating a shaggy '70s vibe to her look.
The supermodel's bangs and winged eyeliner make this look surprisingly sultry.
Your bangs don't have to be perfect. The actress makes the look effortless, adding it to her everyday style.
The actress' vampy beauty comes courtesy of short, blunt bangs paired with an ear-length bob.
The star throws her hair in a ponytail, making her bangs stand out.
The actress' wash-and-go style comes with chopped bangs, adding to her almost-grunge look.
What's your favorite look? Tell us below!
