Allison Janney Reveals How Anna Faris Is Handling Her Split From Chris Pratt

Anna Faris is going to be A-OK, according to her TV mom Allison Janney.
E! News' Will Marfuggi caught up with Janney Monday at the TV Academy's Performers Peer Group Celebration event in Beverly Hills, where the actress gave an update on how Faris is coping since her surprise split with Chris Pratt earlier this month. "She just is a trooper. She comes to work with a smile on her face," Janney said. "She's a professional. I love her to death."
Faris and Janney are in the midst of filming the third episode of Mom's fifth season, and the half-hour comedy will premiere Nov. 2 on CBS. As far as Pratt is concerned, Janney said Faris is doing fine. "Her private life she keeps pretty much to herself. She comes to work and gets the job done. She's great," she said. "She's got a big smile on her face and she's getting through it."
Robert Voets/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
If Faris has a bad day, Janney will be there. "We're all very supportive of her and love her and feel badly for both of them. We love them both," she told E! News. "They're such great people."
(Janney has known Pratt for years through Faris, and the actor guest-starred as a womanizer named Nick Banaszak in Mom's fourth season. The nephew of Marjorie Armstrong-Perugian [Mimi Kennedy], he charmed Christy Plunkett [Faris]—something she'd later come to regret.)
Janney is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the 2017 Emmys for her role in the episode "Tush Push and Some Radishes." It's unknown if Faris will show up, too.
In a thoughtfully worded statement shared via their social media accounts, Faris and Pratt announced their separation after eight years of marriage on Aug. 6. "We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed," the amicable exes wrote. "Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other [and] will always cherish our time together."