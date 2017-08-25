Proof Blake Lively's Never Had a Bad Red Carpet Moment

Jackson Lee/FilmMagic
From day one the actress always got it right.
Of course, when we look back at Blake Lively circa 2005 (in a strapless American Eagle-quality dress and a beaded and feathered lariat) her outfit's going to look dated (maybe even silly?), but if you can remember the trends of that correctly we have no doubt she was probably spot on.
Always pushing boundaries, wearing different silhouettes and colors and playing up embellishments, the style star has always been a force to be reckoned with. (Fun fact: Blake doesn't use a personal stylist for red carpet events, that's all her.) Every formal affair from this year's Met Gala (in Versace) to her appearances at film premieres is a wardrobe choice made solely by the actress—impressive, no?
So in honor of her killer wardrobe choices, we've rounded up some of our favorites over the years to show you just how chic Blake's style evolution really is. No matter the length, the sexiness or the hemline, she's a red carpet slayer.
She's been chic since day one.
But what else would you expect?