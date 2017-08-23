Has Baby Birdie Changed Nikki Bella's Mind About Having Kids?

It's no secret that John Cena doesn't want kids, and Nikki Bella has come to terms with that.

But has the birth of Brie Bella's baby daughter Birdie Joe Danielson changed auntie Nikki's mind about starting a family?

"It's funny, I would have thought that and I think John was really worried for that but it's probably been the exact opposite," the Total Bellas star tells E! News exclusively. "How much I absolutely love Birdie and have unconditional love, seeing how much my sister has had to not only sacrifice her body but her life and career has really made me be like, ‘You know what? I'm really content being an aunt the rest of my life.'"