Beauty and the Beast Is Coming to Netflix in September

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Put down your book, Belle, because Beauty and the Beast is coming to Netflix.
Walt Disney Pictures' live-action adaptation of its animated classic starring Luke Evans, Josh Gad, Kevin Kline, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Audra McDonald, Ewan McGregor, Ian McKellen, Dan Stevens, Emma Thompson, Stanley Tucci and Emma Watson will begin streaming on Sept. 19.
Released theatrically in March, Bill Condon's Beauty and the Beast grossed over $1.2 billion worldwide. In doing so, the family-friendly flick became the highest-grossing live-action musical movie in history, the highest grossing film of 2017 and the 10th highest grossing film of all time.
