Beauty and the Beast Is Coming to Netflix in September

The full list of movie and TV titles coming and leaving Netflix will be announced Wednesday.

Released theatrically in March, Bill Condon 's Beauty and the Beast grossed over $1.2 billion worldwide. In doing so, the family-friendly flick became the highest-grossing live-action musical movie in history, the highest grossing film of 2017 and the 10th highest grossing film of all time.

Put down your book, Belle, because Beauty and the Beast is coming to Netflix.

