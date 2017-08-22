Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner Welcome Baby Girl

Brad Barket/Getty Images for A+E
Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner are parents!
The Married at First Sight couple welcomed their first child into the world together today—a baby girl named Henley Grace.
"Mommy and baby are doing well and Daddy is in pure bliss," her rep told People magazine, confirming Henley was born at 5:24 a.m., weighing in at 8 lbs., 2 oz., and measured 20.2 inches long.
Jamie also took to Instagram to share the "first photo" of her daughter, showing mommy, daddy and baby all touching hands.
"I've never been more in love. @henleygracehehner, you're mommy's everything," she wrote. "Thanks, @people for being just as excited as we are to welcome our sweet baby girl."
And yes, you read that correctly: At just a few hours old, Henley already has her own Instagram account.
In fact, she's already shared her first photo since coming into the world, cuddling in her dad's arms.
"Wrapped around my daddy's finger already," the caption read, showing Doug holding Henley in a sheet with her pink head poking out. "#skintoskin #daddysgirl #newborn."
Meanwhile, Jamie and Doug married within seconds of meeting each other for the first time on the reality series Married at First Sight in 2014.
Fast forward a few years, and the pair ended up revealing their pregnancy news in January. The announcement was incredibly special as just six months prior, they lost their first child, a son, when Jamie was four months pregnant.