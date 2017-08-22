Lily-Rose Depp Poses Topless After Turning 18

It's difficult not to notice the striking similarity between Lily-Rose and her mother at the peak of her modeling career, but she wants fans to know that she isn't where she is today because of her famous parents.

"A lot of people think I'm only acting because of my dad, that I have not had to work as hard to be seen or recognized in the industry," she confessed, adding that it makes her work twice as hard. "I'm not just doing this because it's easy to do. I'm not just doing it because it runs in the family."