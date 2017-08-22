Top TV Stars' Salaries Revealed: Who Makes $900,000 Per Episode and Who Makes $40,000?

It pays to be on TV—especially if you're part of an ensemble cast.

Variety revealed Tuesday how much TV's biggest actors and actresses earned per episode in 2017. Worth noting: In some instances, an actor or actress' episodic fee reflects additional compensation for his or her work as TV producers, or for his or her profit participation stakes.

So, who's raking it in on the small screen?

The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar and Jim Parsons negotiated a $900,000 per episode fee. The original five stars of The Big Bang Theory took slight pay cuts to so their co-stars Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch could get raises; the actresses now command $500,000 per episode. And Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington and Lena Headey receive $500,000 per episode.

Shameless' William H. Macy and Emmy Rossum earn $350,000 per episode each (after some negotiating on Rossum's behalf), and Dwayne Johnson makes $650,000 per episode for Ballers.