Sarah Jessica Parker Had Zero Chill Over the "Spectacular, Unimaginably Perfect, Beautiful, Ridiculous" Solar Eclipse

We wish we felt as passionately about anything as Sarah Jessica Parker did about seeing the solar eclipse.
Unless you've been comfortably living under a sealed rock for the past 24 hours, you're well aware that most of the country saw it's first solar eclipse in 38 years on Monday afternoon—and the Golden Globe winner was one of those excited participants.
Excited may be an understatement for the level of joy and thrill the actress experience when she caught the eclipse from a boat in South Carolina with her famous husband, Matthew Broderick. After dubbing the group eclipse chasers, Parker kept her eyes peeled for the sun and moon's meeting. Fortunately for those stuck inside, the star chronicled the entire adventure on social media and it proved to be just as much of an entertaining show as the eclipse itself.
"There is a chip out. We are in South Carolina out on the water," she began in a breaking news-esque report. "See the sun—don't look too long! There is a chip out on the upper right hand corner. Well, there's no corner—it's a circle."
"[This is] maybe one of the most thrilling moments of my life. Well, of course having my children and marriage and all of that," Parker continued. "Wow. Back to you."
In the following video, Parker's enthusiasm really took center stage. "Oh my God, this is the most spectacular light I've ever seen...it's happening, you guys," she announced with growing fervor. Then, they reached totality.
"Oh my God, there it is!" the actress shouted. "This is the most spectacular, unimaginably perfect, beautiful, ridiculous," she continued without finishing her sentence.
Not before long, Parker returned to her feed once again to reflect on the milestone moment.
"We did it. We made it. Oh my God, we saw it," she said while whispering. "It's so humbling. It's so extraordinary."