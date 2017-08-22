Simone Biles Makes Her Romance With Fellow Gymnast Stacey Ervin Instagram Official

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Maisie Williams

Maisie Williams' School Skirt Makes Us Want to Head Back to Class

Girl on Top, Caitriona Balfe, Outlander, Chloe Bennet, Agents of Shield, Jamie Clayton, Sense8, Candice Patton, The Flash

Girl on Top 2017 Round 3: Vote in the Sweet 16 Now

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Nikki Bella Reveals the Name of Her and Brie's New Wine!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Simone Biles, Stacey Ervin

Instagram

Zac Efron, you lost your chance!

While the Baywatch star may have been Simone Biles OG crush, the gold medalist has a new man in her life and he can do some flips, too.

His name's Stacey Ervin, a 23-year-old gymnast, University of Michigan graduate and the current beau of one of America's most celebrated athletes. Biles went public with their romance on Monday night with an adorable shot of the couple—the first on her Instagram account. One thing is clear—these two totally make each other's hearts flip. 

As the star athlete captioned the snap, "Always smiling with you." All together now: awwwwww! 

Photos

Stars at 2016 Rio Olympics

Simone Biles, Stacey Ervin

Instagram

Baby got back. #KingCobra #DoYouLift

A post shared by Stacey Ervin (@stace_thehalfrican) on

If you thought that was peak cuteness, prepare for what Ervin said over on his Instagram, page. "Words cannot express how incredibly proud I am of you, all you've accomplished & how well you carry yourself," he wrote to his leading lady. "You make me feel like I am the luckiest man alive. Congratulation on your induction to the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame! I can't wait to see what the future has in store."

He signed off with a kissy face and just like that, Biles' legion of fans collectively swooned. While Biles is certainly no beginner out on the floor, she's a novice when it comes to dating. 

As she previously revealed to ET, the 20-year-old hah never had a boyfriend before and had only been on one date. "He's got a good body," she told the show in April. "I'm just saying, it's -- I'm just saying!"

Judging by Ervin's shirtless gym snap, we might know exactly who she was secretly referring to four months ago!

TAGS/ Simone Biles , Couples , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.