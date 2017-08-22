Is Stranger Things Ending With Season 4?

Your time in Hawkins, Indiana (and the Upside Down) will likely be coming to an end sooner rather than later. Stranger Things co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer told Vulture they're already working on a third season—and then probably just one more.
"We're thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out," Ross told Vulture about their plans to end Stranger Things.
Having an end date for a series is not uncommon. Shonda Rhimes maintained she knew how and when she wanted Scandal to end (this is its last year), Robert and Michelle King always spoke of a seven-year plan for The Good Wife (it ended after season seven) and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Rachel Bloom has long spoke about a four-season run for her acclaimed CW series. Crazy Ex begins season three in October.
Netflix
"I don't know if we can justify something bad happening to them once a year," Matt said about their Netflix series.
Stranger Things season two picks up a year after the events of season one. Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is still in the Upside Down and Will (Noah Schnapp) is back, but not exactly OK. And there's a big monster coming. Bigger than the Demogorgon.
"I think it's more than just a monster," Finn Wolfhard, Mike on the series, teased.
In addition to Brown, Schnapp and Wolfhard, returning cast members include Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo. The new season will also feature Sean Astin, Paul Reiser, Dacre Montgomery and Sadie Sink.
The official description from Netflix: "It's 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the Demogorgan and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived."
As for the ending? "They're going to have to get the f--k out of this town!" Ross said about the kids. "It's ridiculous!"
Stranger Things season two premieres Friday, Oct. 27 on Netflix.