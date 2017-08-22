Matt LeBlanc Is Ready to Retire at Age 50: "I'm Done!"

Say it ain't so!

After three decades in show business, Matt LeBlanc is ready to retire. "I would love that," the 50-year-old said on Conan Monday. "I would like to retire earlier than later, because I think I would like to do not a f--king thing. That's what I would like to do. Just nothing. Nothing! Zero."

"You say you would do nothing, but you have to do something. So, explain to me what that something would be," Conan O'Brien said. "You can't just lie in bed all day and have ice cream put into your veins intravenously—wait a minute, maybe you could. What do you want to do?"

On a "typical day," LeBlanc sad, he would like to "sleep as long as you want...or get up early, if you want." No matter the situation, the actor wants to be calling the shots. "It's just not having to go somewhere or having someone else telling you what you have to do," LeBlanc explained. "Maybe you go to the gym...or not go to the gym. Maybe you have nine cups of coffee...or not."