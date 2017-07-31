Miles Teller Engaged to Keleigh Sperry

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Absolut Elyx
Miles Teller is making an honest woman out of Keleigh Sperry.
The Thank You for Your Service actor, 30, proposed to the bicoastal model, 24, according to a congratulatory message shared by the bride-to-be's sister, event planner Christie York. Teller and Sperry have been dating each other since early 2013.
"These 2 got engaged while on an African Safari over the weekend!!" she wrote. "Can't believe the last Sperry girl is engaged! Love both of you guys to pieces and so incredibly happy for this new chapter in your love story! @keleigh_sperry"
Miles and Keleigh posed for a themed engagement photo shoot while on safari in Africa. The newly engaged lovebirds also took a selfie, Sperry's dazzling engagement ring on full display.
Teller knew Sperry was The One long before he popped the question. "She's lovely," the Divergent actor told E! News in 2015. "It's been pretty easy because right now, her full-time gig is kind of being with me, and before her, I would never invite a girl into that world because I didn't think I could have both."
Miles added, "She's allowed me to be able to really focus on acting and do what I want to do. She can come to set, visit me and hang out and doesn't really distract me from it."
Marriage is important to Teller, whose grandparents have been married for over 50 years. "Respect the person you're with. My philosophy is, if I'm not happier when I'm with you, then there's no reason for me to be with you," the actor told ELLE in 2014. "I'm happy on my own."
Though his long-distance with Sperry can be challenging, they've figured out how to make it work.
"We'll FaceTime and she'll come down and visit me on set. There's times that a text is appropriate. Other times you need to talk on the phone. The problem with people texting all the time is that if you're texting somebody everything you're doing throughout the day, there's no catch up. It removes the recap," Teller told the fashion magazine. "I think that's important."
In a time when many couples meet via dating apps, Teller is proud to have met his fiancée in a more traditional manner. "I like human interaction. Tinder puts all of these girls in front of you, so you don't have to go to a bar and you don't have to have the balls to ask a girl for her number. Tinder expedites everything. Here's four pictures. If you want 'em, swipe to the right. Oh she said yes, too. Now you guys are texting each other and you could be hanging out within an hour. Not everyone's looking for a relationship all the time. And that's fine," the Spectacular Now star told ELLE. "But it's not something that I'm like, 'Oh god, they're having so much fun.'"
