Miles Teller Engaged to Keleigh Sperry

Miles Teller is making an honest woman out of Keleigh Sperry.

The Thank You for Your Service actor, 30, proposed to the bicoastal model, 24, according to a congratulatory message shared by the bride-to-be's sister, event planner Christie York. Teller and Sperry have been dating each other since early 2013.

"These 2 got engaged while on an African Safari over the weekend!!" she wrote. "Can't believe the last Sperry girl is engaged! Love both of you guys to pieces and so incredibly happy for this new chapter in your love story! @keleigh_sperry"

Miles and Keleigh posed for a themed engagement photo shoot while on safari in Africa. The newly engaged lovebirds also took a selfie, Sperry's dazzling engagement ring on full display.

Teller knew Sperry was The One long before he popped the question. "She's lovely," the Divergent actor told E! News in 2015. "It's been pretty easy because right now, her full-time gig is kind of being with me, and before her, I would never invite a girl into that world because I didn't think I could have both."