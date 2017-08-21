Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer Rushes to Hospital After Daughter Ali’s Health Scare

On tonight's episode of Teen Mom 2, Leah Messer got a phone call no mother ever wants to hear—that her daughter Ali was being rushed to the hospital by ex Corey Simms.

Corey calls his ex and says, "The reason I am calling is because Ali is having a hard time catching her breath and I think I need to take to her to emergency room because she says she couldn't breathe." When Leah asks if her daughter is okay, the worried father says, "She's fine...I think it's a little scarier for us. But we'd rather be safe than sorry."

A producer then asks the concerned mother if difficulty breathing is a symptom of muscular dystrophy, which the distraught reality star says she does not want to answer, as she rushes off to drop off her other daughter Addie at her grandmother's before rushing to the hospital.

In 2014, Leah revealed that her and Corey's daughter has a rare and incurable form of muscular dystrophy.