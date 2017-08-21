Jay-Z Talks Current Relationship With Kanye West: "He Knows He Crossed the Line"

Kanye West is still on thin ice with Jay-Z

Kanye and Jay-Z are like brothers...or at least they were before Kanye started running his mouth about Beyoncé during his Saint Pablo tour and went too far, according to a new interview with Jay-Z on the Rap Radar podcast. 

"Kanye is my little brother. He's talked about me a hundred times," Jay-Z explained this week. "He even made a song called ‘Big Brother.' We've gotten past bigger issues, but you brought my family into it, now it's a problem."

Uh-oh. Fans thought Jay-Z may have put their beef behind him by talking about Kanye on his new album 4:44, but it looks like he's not ready to let it go just yet. "You know it's a problem because me and him would have been talked about it, been resolved our issues," Jay-Z shared. "And he knows crossed the line. He knows. And I know he knows. 'Cause we've never let this much space go between one of our disagreements and we've had many. That's part of who we are."

Watch

Jay-Z Opens Up About Solange & Infamous Elevator Incident

For more details from Jay Z's interview watch the clip above! 

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

