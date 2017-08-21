EXCLUSIVE!

Bethenny Frankel and Dennis Shields Are Back Together and ''Having Fun''

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Girl on Top, Caitriona Balfe, Outlander, Chloe Bennet, Agents of Shield, Jamie Clayton, Sense8, Candice Patton, The Flash

Girl on Top 2017 Round 3: Vote in the Sweet 16 Now

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Nikki Bella Reveals the Name of Her and Brie's New Wine!

ESC: Bun Cuff, Karlie Kloss

How to Update Your Lazy-Day Hair Bun in 1 Step

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Dennis Shields, Bethenny Frankel

Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

Distance makes the heart grow fonder—especially in the case of Bethenny Frankel and Dennis Shields

The Real Housewives of New York City star and Big Apple-based banker are dating again, multiple sources tell E! News exclusively. Dennis accompanied Bethenny to her most recent appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live and they've recently been spotted enjoying the summer season in the Hamptons. 

The Skinnygirl mogul and Shields first started dating back in late 2015, but called off their relationship sometime before May of this year. Frankel was last romantically linked to business owner Russ Theriot, though it seems fate (and undeniable chemistry) brought her back to Dennis once again. 

A source explains, "They took some time apart because both were going through their divorces. They gave each other a little bit of space and now they're back together having fun."

Photos

Real Housewives and Their Products

Bethenny is currently in the midst of an ongoing legal battle with ex-husband Jason Hoppy over allegations of harassment and stalking. Shields also became involved in the dispute when he alleged that Hoppy had sent dozens of emails to him with "increasing frequency and hostility."

E! News has also learned that Frankel, 46, will confirm her and Shields' relationship status in part two of the RHONY reunion special airing Aug. 23, as well as address her dramatic split from Hoppy. A RHONY show source tells us Bethenny breaks down in tears during the episode, adding, "It's a very poignant, dramatic moment. No one was expecting it." 

But for now, it appears the couple is looking forward to building a more positive future. "Bethenny says Dennis is the smartest person she ever met," the insider adds. 

Additionally, Bethenny has founded B. Strong, a crisis intervention initiative for women in need of resources, support and financial aid. 

Last season on the Bravo reality series, Bethenny described what she found most intriguing about Dennis. "It's nice to date someone really smart and passionate, and who's busy," she shared during her confessional. "I don't want him living my life in my apartment with my money. I want a partner."

And a partner she got! 

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

TAGS/ Bethenny Frankel , Couples , The Real Housewives Of New York City , Real Housewives , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.