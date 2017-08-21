Bethenny Frankel and Dennis Shields Are Back Together and ''Having Fun''

Distance makes the heart grow fonder—especially in the case of Bethenny Frankel and Dennis Shields.

The Real Housewives of New York City star and Big Apple-based banker are dating again, multiple sources tell E! News exclusively. Dennis accompanied Bethenny to her most recent appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live and they've recently been spotted enjoying the summer season in the Hamptons.

The Skinnygirl mogul and Shields first started dating back in late 2015, but called off their relationship sometime before May of this year. Frankel was last romantically linked to business owner Russ Theriot, though it seems fate (and undeniable chemistry) brought her back to Dennis once again.

A source explains, "They took some time apart because both were going through their divorces. They gave each other a little bit of space and now they're back together having fun."