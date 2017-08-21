Riverdale Star Lili Reinhart Is a Pimple Popper

Michael Simon / St. Ives
Acne isn't just a problem for high schools students—just ask Lili Reinhart.
The 20-year-old actress may play one on CW's hit show Riverdale, but she still feels the anxiety brought on by a breakout. Like many, she gets plagued by pimples even as an adult. Now, the Cleveland native has a better understanding of how to combat cystic acne, which she's had to deal with since the seventh grade. The star stopped by St. Ives Mixing Bar in NYC to share her secrets.
"Beauty starts with really good skin," she told E! News. "The best beauty tip I've ever learned is to wash your face twice a day. Never go to bed with makeup on…like ever."
When she's not filming under intense lights, the actress likes to keep her beauty regimen minimal: a little mascara, blush, a pop of highlighter and filled-in brows, Lili explained. Her skin-care routine is only a tad bit more complicated.
When it comes to acne, she is guilty of a basic beauty blunder: picking at or popping pimples. "If I can have at it, I'll definitely get at it," admitted the star. Luckily, the actress will follow up with a spot treatment and a session under an at-home LED acne light, a $400 splurge.
LED light treatments are an integral step in celebrity (and non-celeb) facials. UV-free wavelengths in certain colors deliver different benefits, including red for anti-aging, pink to speed up healing and blue to kill bacteria and combat acne.
If getting a monthly facial or a $400 LED light is a little out of your price range, Lily's daily skin-care routine is more attainable. The actress uses St. Ives Apricot Scrub, which is the beauty product she's been using the longest, she said, then an acne cleanser, toner, serum and then moisturizer.
When it comes to beauty, "the simpler the better."