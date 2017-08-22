Inside Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's ''Very Loving'' Relationship: ''They Give You Husband and Wife Potential''

Celebrate 10 Years of Keeping Up With the Kardashians With a Look Back at the Family's Best Show Moments Ever!
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson really are a match made in heaven!
E! News chatted exclusively with Khloe's BFF Malika Haqq this week ahead of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10th anniversary special and she had nothing but nice things to say about the adorable duo.
"I'm very happy for Khloe and Tristan," Malika gushed. "They're just about to be together a year, less than a month from now. They really truly are like the best of friends. They do click, they get along really well. It's an easy-going relationship because there is no force. They're like-minded individuals and it shows in their relationship."
Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com
Malika continued, "They're both very loving. Tristan is actually a Pisces just like me. Everyone just gets a long really well. He's an incredibly likeable person and so is she. It makes sense. She's really, really happy and that's what matters the most to me."
KUWTK fans who love seeing Khloe and Tristan flaunt their PDA on social media are waiting anxiously for the couple to get engaged. So is Malika hoping Tristan pops the questions soon?
"I don't put timelines on what I think people should be doing, but I believe that Khloe and Tristan do have the makings of a relationship that could stand the test of time," she said. "To me, I think most people would look at them and say, ‘They give you husband and wife potential.'"
We totally agree!