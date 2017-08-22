Daniel Bryan Reveals How Fatherhood Has Changed Him and Brie Bella: "Our Relationship Has Become Stronger"

How has fatherhood changed Daniel Bryan?

Well, for starters, it's made him love Brie Bella even more.

"I would read a lot about how to be a dad. I had never changed a diaper before we had Birdie," the Total Bellas star tells E! News exclusively. "And one of the things that they talk about is it can be very hard on a marriage, on a couple, when you had a child. Because there's all these needs you have to take care of. But if you know that and you know that going in and, ‘OK, I'm going to put my partner first.' That sort of thing. And it feels like our relationship has become stronger because of it."