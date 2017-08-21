The Internet Can’t Get Enough of President Donald Trump Staring Directly at the Solar Eclipse

Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Do not stare directly at the sun. We repeat: do NOT stare directly at the sun. Oh well!
In his brief time in the office, President Donald Trump has become America's No. 1 Internet punching bag and today was no different and that's because #45 decided to stare directly at the sun during today's historic solar eclipse while taking a look-see with Melania Trump and Barron Trump at the White House.
Needless to say, the Internet is having a field day with the bold move, which is strongly cautioned against by doctors because it could result in permanent eye damage or cause blindness by burning your retinas. Even a few seconds of letting your peepers peek at the eclipsed sun could result in great destruction to your eyesight.
"It can range from blurry vision to absolute permanent vision loss," said Dr. Christopher Quinn, president of the American Optometric Association, to the New York Times.
According to NASA, it is unsafe to stare directly at the sun, except during the brief total phase of a solar eclipse ("totality"), when the moon entirely blocks the sun's face. The only safe way to look directly at the un-eclipsed or partially eclipsed sun is through special solar filters or hand-held solar viewers (aka all the eclipse glasses everyone's Instagraming about).
But what did the people of Twitter have to say about the president's potentially dangerous decision? A lot. Looks like the president has done his good deed for the day in delighting the masses on social media. Check it out!
Twitter is literally just Trump staring at the eclipse without glasses now.— John Gary (@johngary) August 21, 2017
NO MR. PRESIDENT, NOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/Ex98oIPUVw— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) August 21, 2017
i want someone to look at me the way Trump looks at the eclipse pic.twitter.com/15pfqYpkFy— oneyun da prophet (@oneyun) August 21, 2017
Laugh at Trump Staring Directly Into the Sun Twitter is the only thing making eclipse Twitter remotely funny https://t.co/f7qi3s2BjQ— Select All (@selectall) August 21, 2017
I'm not gonna go to bed happy tonight if I don't get a Bill Mitchell tweet about Trump wearing special eclipse contact lenses from the CIA— Kilgore Trout (@KT_So_It_Goes) August 21, 2017
Dr: Don't look at the sun— Kat Smith (@katcogan) August 21, 2017
News: Don't look at the sun
Friend: Don't look at the sun
Me: I'll just glance at it real quick #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/bbYSAelfMv
And for a little more technical background: Sveta Kavali, an ophthalmologist and retina specialist at Saint Louis University said in a video about viewing the eclipse safely, "That damage is typically irreversible, and there's no treatment for this."
She continued, "The way the damage occurs on a cellular basis is that the UV rays from the sun induces a photochemical reaction that damages the photo receptors of the retina, and the part of the retina that's damaged is the part that's responsible for your central vision. So it's very important not to look at the partial eclipse, not to look at the sun, without the proper viewing protection."
We hope you didn't stare directly into the sun and if you did—go to a doctor!