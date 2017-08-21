Nikki Bella Is Reportedly Joining Dancing With the Stars

Nikki Bella is going from the ring to the ballroom.
The E! reality star is joining the cast of Dancing With the Stars, sources tell E! News. While ABC does not comment on casting rumors, our sources tell us the WWE star, who also has two E! reality shows (Total Divas and Total Bellas), will be competing in season 25 when it premieres on Sept. 18. Nikki's twin sister and co-star, Brie Bella, will not be joining her sister in the ballroom as a competitor.
Nikki, 33, is currently inactive in the WWE due to an injury, but is still an ambassador, and recently got engaged to longtime boyfriend John Cena, who proposed in the ring at WrestleMania 33.
When E! News caught up with Nikki and Brie on Monday, we actually asked them if they would ever join another reality show, like DWTS. "I think so," Nikki said. "I think it'd always be fun to dance, and we love being in front of the cameras!"
John, however, revealed the show would not be for him, saying, "I have two left feet. I would never dance!"
Nikki did preview what fans could expect to see, teasing, "I feel like I'm good at shaking my hips!"
In addition to her upcoming wedding and DWTS duties, Nikki is also focusing on launching a wine with her twin sister, she revealed to E! News. "We're trying to launch Birdie Bee and Belle Radici. I just said the name," she dished. "We didn't even announce it yet. A wine!"
Arthur Mola/Invision/AP
Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan (real name Bryan Danielson) welcomed their first child, a daughter named Birdie Joe Danielson, in May, and season two of Total Bellas, premiering Sept. 6 on E!, will give fans an intimate look at both sisters' personal lives.
"I think the one thing that's really neat about Total Bellas is you get the inside look at Brie and I with our significant others and with our family," Nikki told E! News. "And our family goes through a lot this season too. Not only are they going through a lot, Brie and I are trying to be these businesswomen, which we are these businesswomen, but trying to be in the ring and she's pregnant and she's doing all her baby stuff."
Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 18 on ABC.