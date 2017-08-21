Taylor Swift to Release New Music? Everything We Know About Her Next Era

So much for that Solar Eclipse, right?

Taylor Swift's highly-anticipated return to the music world feels closer than ever, brought on by this morning's incredibly cryptic, most definitely mysterious clip of what looked like a snake's tail popping up on her social media. This followed last week's (ceremonial?) purging of Swift's Instagram, Twitter, Tumblr and her personal website on the third anniversary of "Shake It Off's" release, prompting plenty of speculation that a follow-up to 2014's 1989 is now imminent.

The pop star has yet to confirm anything herself, but in terms of Swifty-created theories and source intel, the writing might very well be on the wall.

We're debunking the rumors, rehashing the facts and breaking down the "what does it all mean?!" of T. Swift's next era below: