Nikki Bella Reveals the Name of Her and Brie's New Wine!

It's wine time for the Bella Twins!

E! News sat down Nikki Bella and Brie Bella this morning along with their men John Cena and Daniel Bryan to get all the scoop on season two of Total Bellas, which premieres Sept. 6 at 9 p.m.

"For Bryan and I, you actually get to follow us all the way into the delivery room, which was a big thing that we had to talk about because it's such a private moment," Brie revealed.

In addition to the birth of little Birdie Joe Danielson, fans will get a behind-the-scenes look at how John pulled off his WrestleMania proposal.