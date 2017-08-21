Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Pack on the PDA at Disneyland

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd capped off their weekend at the happiest place on earth.
After catching a showing of Robert Pattinson's Good Time at ArcLight Hollywood Saturday, the couple decided to visit to Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., the next night. Likely hoping to avoid large crowds, they arrived at 8:30 p.m. and spent two and a half hours inside the park getting their thrills from attractions like the Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean. Gomez skipped Indiana Jones Adventure and Space Mountain, staying outside with bodyguards; The Weeknd's timing was impeccable, as Space Mountain was closed Monday for refurbishments.
And from the looks of it, the couple had quite a magical evening.
Gomez and The Weeknd—who began dating in January—enjoyed a VIP tour with another couple, which granted them expedited access to over 30 attractions, character greetings and shows, as well as reserved seating for select nighttime spectaculars, parades and stage shows.
Courtesy @brian_stifler
The couple enjoyed churros early in the night, and around 9:20 p.m., they were ready for another snack—so Gomez and The Weeknd stopped by Little Red Wagon on Main Street USA.
"They sat down with a small group and were given corn dogs," an eyewitness tells E! News. About 40 minutes later, another park visitor saw Gomez walk "through one of the side exits next to Main Street" with a "big group being led by one of the cast members wearing plaid."
"People saw her," the visitor adds, "but no one stopped her to take pictures or anything."
(Instagram user @williecardenas did manage to briefly capture the couple on video, however.)
That's a big relief for The Weeknd, who recently told Harper's Bazaar, "I'm not in a rush to let people know everything about me. Mystery is always great." And "luckily, the only thing the world demands of me is music. I don't have to give them anything else for the rest of my life."
— Reporting by Holly Passalaqua