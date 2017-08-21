Mariah Carey Strips Down for the Cover of Paper

In another shot for the magazine, she channels her inner Little Mermaid in a seashell bra, you know, if Ariel had traded in that fork for a handful of diamonds.

Mimi, who just finished up her "Mariah: #1 to Infinity" Las Vegas show, sat down with the magazine to talk who still makes her feel starstruck, how she raises children on the road and whether or not she thinks she's a diva.

"I just thought it would be something in between albums," she explained of what made her decide to do a Vegas residency. It also helped for her twins Moroccan Scott Cannon and Monroe Cannon, who just celebrated their sixth birthday at Disneyland, to be in one place for a steady amount of time "rather than, like, touring for all that time. They go with me."