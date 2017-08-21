Joss Whedon's Ex-Wife Kai Cole Pens an Essay Accusing Him of Feminist ''Hypocrisy''

Kai Cole is clearing up what she calls some "misperceptions" about her famous ex-husband, screenwriter Joss Whedon.

Cole—a Los Angeles-based architect who founded Bellwether Pictures with Whedon—penned an essay for The Wrap in which she claims her ex is a "hypocrite preaching feminist ideals."

She began, "I've been asked some questions by the press recently about my divorce from Joss Whedon, to whom I was married for 16 years. There is misinformation out there and I feel the best way to clear up the situation is to tell my truth...I feel compelled to go on the record and clear up some misperceptions. I don't think it is fair to me or other women to remain silent any longer."