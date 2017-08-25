Remember When Justin Timberlake Dissed The Hills at the 2007 MTV VMAs?

The Hills were alive with the sound of music at the 2007 MTV VMAs.

Ten years ago, reality stars Lauren Conrad, Audrina Patridge and Whitney Port walked the red carpet together at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. "I love the fact that it's in Vegas," Patridge told MTV News reporter Suchin Pak. "It's fun. There are people all around. It's crazy!"

"It's so hard getting around everywhere," Port added. "It's so packed!"

Long before she launched her popular fashion line at Kohl's, Conrad modeled a dress of her own design. "For red carpets, I've been doing one of a kind pieces," she revealed. "Just for fun!"

The reality stars were on hand to promote the third season of The Hills—which explains why Heidi Montag was M.I.A. "There's still drama, like always," Patridge said. "[Fans] love it, so that's all that matters." But Conrad teased there might be "some making up" that season, too.