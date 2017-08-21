Amal Clooney Glitters in Green During Date Night With George Clooney

Mom and dad are out on the town.

It seems George Clooney and Amal Clooney had another date night in Lake Como. According to recent snaps of the new parents to twins, the Oscar winner and his renowned barrister leading lady stepped out last night at Harry's Bar in Cernobbio.

While the actor sported a simple button-down shirt and jeans, the human rights attorney glittered in an embellished emerald green maxi dress with sheer panelling at the legs. In one of her most glamorous ensembles to date, the mother of two accessorized with hoop earrings, a coordinating architectural cuff and a gold clutch. Needless to say, all eyes were on Mrs. Clooney.

According to a source, the pair was in a "happy" and "loving" mood as they exited around 11:30 p.m with friends and a mild amount of security.