Tyler Henry Connects Lil' Kim to Her "Soulmate" in Shocking Hollywood Medium Sneak Peek: "That's Crazy!"

True love comes in many forms!

On Wednesday night's season finale of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry, rapper Lil' Kim has a lot of shockers in store. Tyler Henry is able to connect with someone from her past who holds a very special place in her heart.

"The man that is popping in that I have to acknowledge, the feeling is that life gets cut too short," Tyler reveals. "Or like someone passes away before their time and when he comes through he acknowledges a reference to music."

"He's showing a legacy being continued on and then he is having me reference to a dedication, but in a musical sense," Tyler shares "Now the interesting thing is he acknowledges this hasn't been done yet. He feels like he's involved in it."