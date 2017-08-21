EXCLUSIVE!

This Real Housewives of Dallas Argument May Be the Franchise's Most Ridiculous One Yet

Real Housewives of Dallas

Bravo

"I know she's dressed as a wiener, but she's acting like a dick."

Yes, someone actually utters those words during tonight's all-new episode of The Real Housewives of Dallas, and it's all thanks to that reality TV gift that keeps on giving, LeeAnne Locken.

In this sneak peek, exclusive to E! News, we find the Lone Star ladies in the midst of heated debate over Stephanie Hollman's decision during the season premiere to text former BFF Brandi Redmond to warn her about LeeAnne's behavior. And for some reason, it all takes place while LeeAnne's dressed as a damn hot dog. 

Photos

The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives—All 99 of Them

"If you have a problem with me, then come and talk to me about it," Stephanie tells LeeAnne, somehow keeping a straight face while staring down her costumed co-star.

"But you had a problem with me and texted Brandi instead of coming and taking to me about it," LeeAnne responds. "And what does that have to do with me being up to my old ways? And how the hell do you even f--king know what my old ways are?" Hard to argue with that, but also hard to take any of it seriously either.

As you check out the full clip, ponder this: Who's more ridiculous? The person dressed as the hot dog? Or the person having a legit argument with the person in the hot dog costume?

In what will certainly be a rough episode for Stephanie, she'll also be hit with the discovery that her husband Travis has dropped millions on a house in the city and didn't even consult with her about it. Meanwhile, newbie D'Andra Simmons makes moves towards taking over her mother's cosmetics business. Is it too soon to be totally obsessed with D'Andra's spitfire of a mother? Because we are.

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

