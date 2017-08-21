American Horror Story: Cult Opening Credits Revealed: Watch At Your Own Risk!

At TCA, executive producer Alexis Martin Woodall said the 2016 election, which opens the show, is a way for the series to comment "more about what's going on in the world around us...[a] streak of paranoia."

The plot, aside from the whole cult with bees and clowns involved, has been guarded. "We've got bloody tension, a well-cooked meal, an exciting trip to a grocery store. I just think it is true to our brand, which is you're going to be in a whole new world all over again and fall in love with these really special characters and hate yourself for watching it right before you go to bed and love yourself in the morning for making it through the night," Martin Woodall said.

