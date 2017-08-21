American Horror Story: Cult Opening Credits Revealed: Watch At Your Own Risk!

American Horror Story: Cult's opening credits are here! This is not a drill. And there are bees, Donald Trump masks, clowns, Hillary Clinton masks, political figures and lots of blood involved. Even the music invokes politics. Seriously, watch at your own risk. There's a dead dog involved too.
Sarah Paulson gets first billing in the AHS: Cult opening. In the series, she plays Ally Mayfair-Richards, wife to Alison Pill's Ivy Mayfair-Richards. The two are married, but there may be another love story in the works.
Ryan Murphy previously teased a "love story for the ages" between Paulson's character and Evan Peters'. So what's the deal? "I think it's going to reveal itself in surprising ways," Paulson teased at the 2017 TCA summer press tour.
Peters, Pill, Billie Lourd and Cheyenne Jackson are the only other listed actors in the credits, but we know Colton Haynes, Billy Eichner, Adina Porter and Leslie Grossman also star in the new season. Lena Dunham, Frances Conroy and Mare Winningham will also appear.
At TCA, executive producer Alexis Martin Woodall said the 2016 election, which opens the show, is a way for the series to comment "more about what's going on in the world around us...[a] streak of paranoia."
The plot, aside from the whole cult with bees and clowns involved, has been guarded. "We've got bloody tension, a well-cooked meal, an exciting trip to a grocery store. I just think it is true to our brand, which is you're going to be in a whole new world all over again and fall in love with these really special characters and hate yourself for watching it right before you go to bed and love yourself in the morning for making it through the night," Martin Woodall said.
Find out what else we know below.
AHS newcomer Billy Eichner is Harrison Wilton.
Scream Queens star jumps to AHS as Winter Anderson.
AHS veteran Cheyenne Jackson is Dr. Rudy Vincent.
AHS newcomer Colton Haynes is Detective Samuels
Alison Pill, a newcomer to the cast, stars as Ivy Mayfair-Richards
Um, duh. The title for season seven is American Horror Story: Cult. This is one creepy cult.
Murphy revealed the 11-episode season will be set in Michigan. He previously revealed it takes place the night of the 2016 presidential election. The co-creator previously told E! News it would be a "very, very scary" modern story, yet "fun" and "topical."
Murphy quickly revealed Sarah Paulson would be in season seven, which is generally a forgone conclusion. She's one of the leads. After he announced the title, Murphy revealed Paulson's character is named Ally.
Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson are the leads of the season. Peters is playing somebody named Kai, Murphy said. And to Murphy on Twitter, "This is his heaviest season yet," meaning you'll get a lot more Evan Peters this year.
Lady Gaga, who starred in American Horror Story: Hotel and appeared in American Horror story: Roanoke, will not be in season seven.
Teen Wolf and Scream Queens veteran Colton Haynes will appear in AHS: Cult. Of course details about his role are being kept under wraps, but Murphy welcomed him to the troupe on Instagram.
Leslie Grossman, who worked with Murphy on Popular, re-teams with the creator for AHS: Cult. "My friend Leslie Grossman is joining this season of American Horror Story. One of the funniest and most talented ladies I know. Congrats Ms Leslie G," Murphy posted on Instagram.
Did you miss the homicidal clown played by John Carroll Lynch on Freak Show? No? Too bad. Twisty's presence will clearly be felt, as evidenced by all those clowns. Murphy also revealed a behind-the-scenes photo of a Twisty comic book.
Mare Winningham, a veteran of AHS: Coven, Freak Show and Hotel, will be back in some form or another. Murphy revealed her involvement on Twitter and teased there will be more familiar faces back in the fold as well.
Scream Queens star Billie Lourd makes her jump from Murphy's Fox series to his FX hit. Not much is known about her character, but her arrival was teased with an Instagram shot featuring Lourd with white hair. "Winter is coming. Can't wait for everybody to see what the incredible Billie Lourd does this season on AHS," Murphy teased.
AHS veteran Frances Conroy will be back in some form or another. She previously appeared in seasons one, two, three, four and six and played everything from a cannibal hillbilly to the Angel of Death to the iconic Myrtle Snow.
Known for comedies Parks and Recreation, Difficult People and his own show, Billy on the Street, Billy Eichner is going dramatic for the new season of AHS. He'll appear as a confidant of Sarah Paulson's character.
American Horror Story: Roanoke breakout Adina Porter is back in the fold. Naturally her character is being kept under wraps. It is American Horror Story, after all.
Lena Dunham will guest star in AHS: Cult, making it her first TV gig since Girls wrapped up. Murphy tweeted about her involvement, saying, "Thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham is joining the AMERICAN HORROR STORY family. Always wanted to work together, and now we r!"
American Horror Story: Hotel and Roanoke star Cheyenne Jackson is back in the fold for Cult. Who's he playing? That's a very good question.
OK, this isn't exactly about American Horror Story: Cult, but Sarah Paulson was asked by a fan on Twitter if she missed Jessica Lange, her costar for the first four seasons. And Paulson's answer? It's going to break your heart: "More than I can say," she responded. No, you're crying.
American Horror Story: Cult premieres Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 10 p.m. on FX.
