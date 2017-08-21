Grey's Anatomy Season 13's Gag Reel Is Here to Help You Start Your Week Off Right

The struggle is real, Grey's Anatomy fans.

We've still got over a month before we can check back in with the good doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital to see how they're recovering after last season's (literally) explosive finale. Our impatience over waiting for the two-hour season 14 premiere may be growing stronger, but we've got a new way to distract ourselves from our Grey's hunger pangs: The season 13 gag reel.

Exclusive to E! News, and available as a bonus feature on the season 13 DVD set (in stores August 29), this year's reel has all of your faves cutting loose and cracking up. There's Ellen Pompeo continually referring to Dr. Webber as the "Director of Admissions" despite knowing full-well that's not his title, and Justin Chambers stumbling over the usually easily pronounceable phrase "surgical consult." Not to be outdone, Jesse Williams begins saying lines that aren't even his, while an extra full-on breaks a table in one scene.

"We still doing the TV show?" Chandra Wilson asks hysterically.