Disney Channel Battle: Vote in Round 2 for Your Favorite TV Series

Disney Channel Series Battle Round 2

Disney

The results are in!

Round 1 of E! News' Disney Channel Battle ended today at 5 a.m. PT; That's So Raven is the early frontrunner, with a whopping 94.9 percent of the vote vs. Cory in the House's 5.1 percent. Other match-ups had much smaller margins, like Girl Meets World vs. Raven's Home (50.6 percent to 49.4 percent) and The Famous Jett Jackson vs. So Weird (52 percent to 48 percent).

So, which of the network's series will make it to Round 3?

Cast your vote now, and the next round of winners will be revealed in two days.

Disney Channel Battle Round 2
The Famous Jett Jackson vs. Girl Meets World
25.0
75.0
Lizzie McGuire vs. Bug Juice
98.9
1.1
Phineas and Ferb vs. The Replacements
90.5
9.5
Hannah Montana vs. Andi Mack
86.1
13.9
The Suite Life of Zack & Cody vs. Liv and Maddie
82.3
17.7
Shake It Up vs. Jessie
42.2
57.8
Wizards of Waverly Place vs. Sonny With a Chance
81.1
18.9
Good Luck Charlie vs. A.N.T. Farm
97.5
2.5
Kim Possible vs. Tangled the Series
89.7
10.3
Austin & Ally vs. That's So Raven
15.9
84.1

Voting in Round 2 will remain open until 5 a.m. P.T. on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Surprised by the results of Round 1? Make your voice heard in the comments.

