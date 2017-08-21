Margot Robbie Looks Unrecognizable as Queen Elizabeth I on the Set of Mary, Queen of Scots

Beau Willimon wrote the adapted screenplay. "Mary, Queen of Scots explores the turbulent life of the charismatic Mary Stuart. Queen of France at 16 and widowed at 18, Mary defies pressure to remarry. Instead, she returns to her native Scotland to reclaim her rightful throne. But Scotland and England fall under the rule of the compelling Elizabeth I," the studio said in a press release. "Each young Queen beholds her 'sister' in fear and fascination. Rivals in power and in love, and female regents in a masculine world, the two must decide how to play the game of marriage versus independence. Determined to rule as much more than a figurehead, Mary asserts her claim to the English throne, threatening Elizabeth's sovereignty. Betrayal, rebellion, and conspiracies within each court imperil both thrones—and change the course of history."

Working Title co-chairs Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner are producing the film with Debra Hayward.

In addition to Rourke and Willimon, the behind-the-scenes team working on the film includes costume designer Alexandra Byrne; editor Chris Dickens; director of photography John Mathieson; production designer James Merifield; and makeup/hair designer Jenny Shircore.