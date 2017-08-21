Margot Robbie Looks Unrecognizable as Queen Elizabeth I on the Set of Mary, Queen of Scots

Great Scott!

With flame red hair and a blotchy complexion, Margot Robbie got into character as Queen Elizabeth I for Focus Features' Mary, Queen of Scots in Goldthorpe, England, over the weekend. Robbie, who was photographed in and out of costume on the set of the movie, also appeared to be wearing a prosthetic nose to resemble the Virgin Queen, who ruled from 1558 to 1603; John Mathieson officially photographed Robbie's co-star, Saoirse Ronan, in costume last week.

Production on the Working Title Films production, directed by Josie Rourke, began late last week in the U.K. Starring Ronan in the titular role, Joe Alwyn, Martin Compston, Brendan Coyle, Jack Lowden, Guy Pearce and David Tennant round out the cast. The period drama is based on John Guy's popular biography My Heart Is My Own: The Life of Mary Queen of Scots.

Margot Robbie's Best Looks

Saoirse Ronan, Mary Queen of Scots

John Mathieson/Focus Features

Beau Willimon wrote the adapted screenplay. "Mary, Queen of Scots explores the turbulent life of the charismatic Mary Stuart. Queen of France at 16 and widowed at 18, Mary defies pressure to remarry. Instead, she returns to her native Scotland to reclaim her rightful throne. But Scotland and England fall under the rule of the compelling Elizabeth I," the studio said in a press release. "Each young Queen beholds her 'sister' in fear and fascination. Rivals in power and in love, and female regents in a masculine world, the two must decide how to play the game of marriage versus independence. Determined to rule as much more than a figurehead, Mary asserts her claim to the English throne, threatening Elizabeth's sovereignty. Betrayal, rebellion, and conspiracies within each court imperil both thrones—and change the course of history."

Working Title co-chairs Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner are producing the film with Debra Hayward.

In addition to Rourke and Willimon, the behind-the-scenes team working on the film includes costume designer Alexandra Byrne; editor Chris Dickens; director of photography John Mathieson; production designer James Merifield; and makeup/hair designer Jenny Shircore.

"We are privileged to be collaborating with our partners at Working Title on this stellar production, and with Josie as she makes the exciting move from stage to screen work," Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski said. "With two of today's most vital actresses bringing to life two female titans, Mary, Queen of Scots will be one of the movie events of 2018."

Robbie isn't the first actress to transform her look to play a real person, of course:

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Felicity Jones

Michael Kovac/Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Felicity Jones as Ruth Bader Ginsburg

After Natalie Portman dropped out, Jones stepped in to play the Supreme Court Justice in On the Basis of Sex, a biopic directed by Mimi Leder.

Tonya Harding, Margot Robbie

David Madison/Getty Images, C Flanigan/FilmMagic

Margot Robbie as Tonya Harding

Robbie will produce and star in I, Tonya, based on the disgraced figure skater's life.

Jack O'Connell, Alexander McQueen

Getty Images

Jack O'Connell as Steve McQueen

The Unbroken star will play the late designer in a film about his life.

Article continues below

Jennifer Lopez, Griselda Blanco

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage; AP

Jennifer Lopez as Griselda Blanco

The Shades of Blue actress announced in August 2016 that she was set to star as the infamous cocaine drug lord in a TV movie she was developing for HBO.

Jessica Lange, Joan Crawford, Whatever Happened To Baby Jane?

Getty Images; Warner Bros.

Jessica Lange as Joan Crawford

The Oscar winner will star as the late movie legend in Feud, Ryan Murphy's FX series about the making of What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?

Susan Sarandon, Bette Davis, Whatever Happened To Baby Jane?

Getty Images; Warner Bros.

Susan Sarandon as Bette Davis

The Dead Man Walking star plays the acting legend in Feud.

Article continues below

Anthony Mackie, All the Way, Martin Luther King Jr.

HBO Films; KPA/ZUMA

Anthony Mackie as Martin Luther King Jr.

The actor plays the civil rights leader opposite Bryan Cranston as Pres. Lyndon B. Johnson in HBO's All the Way.

Billie Jean King, Bobby Riggs, Emma Stone, Steve Carell

Twitter/AP Photo

Emma Stone as Billy Jean King & Steve Carell as Bobby Riggs

The two Oscar nominees play the champion tennis players in Battle of the Sexes, a real-life drama about their legendary match in 1973.

Marita Lorenz, Jennifer Lawrence

AP Photo/Dave Pickoff/Karwai Tang/WireImage

Jennifer Lawrence as Marita Lorenz

The Oscar winner will play Fidel Castro's former lover in Marita.

Article continues below

Jake Gyllenhaal, George Westinghouse

Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images; NBC/Getty Images

Jake Gyllenhaal as George Westinghouse

The actor will play the pioneer of the electrical industry and rival of Thomas Edison in Current War.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Thomas Edison

Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images; Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Benedict Cumberbatch as Thomas Edison

The Oscar-nominated actor will portray the famed inventor of the light bulb in Current War.

Tom Hiddleston, Hank Williams, Stars Playing Real People

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images; Sony Pictures Classics

Tom Hiddleston as Hank Williams

The British actor stars as the late country singer in I Saw the Light.

Article continues below

Southside With You, Stars As Real People, Parker Sawyers, Barrack Obama

IM Global/Tim Boyl/Getty Images

Parker Sawyers as Barack Obama

Actor stars as future president in Southside With You, a romantic dramedy loosely based on Barack's first date with Michelle back in 1989.

Southside With You, Stars As Real People, Tika Sumpter, Michelle Obama

IM Global/Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank

Tika Sumpter as Michelle Obama

Model-actress plays future first lady in Southside With You.

Stars Playing Real People, Astronaut Wives Club, Trudy Cooper

ABC, Getty Images

Odette Annable as Trudy Cooper

"She was a groundbreaking woman, so ahead of her time. It's such an honor to play her," the actress tells E! News of her Astronaut Wives Club character, who was an extremely skilled pilot in her own right.

Article continues below

Anita Hill, Kerry Washington, Stars Playing Real People

AP Photo/Scott Andersen, ABC/VIVIAN ZINK

Kerry Washington as Anita Hill

The Scandal star takes on the role of the aide who accused U.S. Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas of sexual assault in 1991 in HBO's biopic Confirmation.

Michael Keaton, Ray Kroc, McDonald's

Bachrach/Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Michael Keaton as Ray Kroc

The Oscar nominee stars in The Founder, a biopic about the founder of the McDonald's franchise.

David Schwimmer, Robert Kardashian Sr.

Ron Galella/WireImage; Clint Brewer / Splash News

David Schwimmer as Robert Kardashian

The Friends actor will portray the Kardashian patriarch in FX's upcoming American Crime Story.

Article continues below

Kris Jenner

Mike Marsland/WireImage/JC Olivera/Getty Images

Selma Blair as Kris Jenner

The Kardashians are heading to TV in a very different way this fall in Ryan Murphy's American Crime Story: The People V O.J. Simpson. Selma Blair will play Kris Jenner, who was married to Simpson's attorney Robert Kardashian.

John Travolta, Robert Shapiro

Jeff Katz / Liaison Agency; KVS, PacificCoastNews

John Travolta as Robert Shapiro

Travolta is set to play O.J. Simpson's lawyer in FX's upcoming American Crime Story.

Natalie Portman, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Getty Images

Natalie Portman as Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The Oscar winner will play the Supreme Court Justice in the upcoming movie On the Basis of Sex.

Article continues below

Lili Elbe, Eddie Redmayne, The Danish Girl

Creative Commons; Working Title Films

Eddie Redmayne as Lili Elbe

The Oscar winner plays the transgender pioneer in The Danish Girl.

Steve Jobs, Michael Fassbender

AP Photo/Paul Sakuma;Getty Images

Michael Fassbender as Steve Jobs

The Irish hunk will play the Apple co-founder in Danny Boyles' upcoming biopic.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Alan Turing, Stars Playing Real People

Getty Images/The Weinstein Company

Benedict Cumberbatch as Alan Turing

In The Imitation Game, the Sherlock star takes on the role of the English mathematician who helped crack the German Enigma code during World War II.

Article continues below

Martin Luther King Jr., David Oyelowo, Stars Playing Real People

Ernst Haas/Ernst Haas/Getty Images/Paramount

David Oyelowo as Martin Luther King Jr.

The British actor portrays the iconic civil rights activist in the film Selma, which chronicles his crusade for equal voting rights.

Yaya DaCosta, Whitney Houston, Stars Playing Real People

Jack Zeman/Lifetime 2014; Arista Records

YaYa DaCosta as Whitney Houston

The actress and model takes on the role of the late "I Will Always Love You" singer in a Lifetime biopic.

Tony Mendez, Ben Affleck, Stars Playing Real People

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Warner Bros.

Ben Affleck as Tony Mendez

In Argo, the actor-director takes on the role of the CIA agent who launched an undercover operation to rescue six Americans in Tehran during the U.S. hostage crisis in the 80s.

Article continues below

Aaliyah, Alexandra Shipp

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage; Jon Furniss/Invision/AP, File

Alexandra Shipp as Aaliyah

The up-and-coming star will portray the late singer in a new TV movie.

Daniel Radcliffe, Sebastian Coe

Getty Images

Daniel Radcliffe as Sebastian Coe

The Harry Potter star is set to play Sebastian Coe in a film drama about his rivalry with fellow Olympian Steve Ovett.

Elton John, Tom Hardy

Terry O'Neill/Hulton Archive/Getty Images; Nick Sadler/startraksphoto.com

Tom Hardy as Elton John

The Dark Knight Rises star will put his musical skills to the test as he plays the "Circle of Life" singer on the big screen.  

Article continues below

Eddie Redmayne, Stephen Hawking

Getty Images

Eddie Redmayne as Stephen Hawking

The Les Misérables heartthrob is set to play the celebrated physicist. The biopic, titled Theory of Everything, will follow Hawking in his early years before his diagnosis with motor neuron disease.

Capt. Richard Phillips, Tom Hanks

Mark Wilson/Getty Images/Columbia Pictures

Tom Hanks as Capt. Richard Phillips

Oscar winner changes up the facial hair to play the real-life ship captain who's taken hostage by Somali pirates in Captain Phillips.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Julian Assange

Frank Connor/DreamWorks, AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Benedict Cumberbatch as Julian Assange

Sherlock star lightens up (in the hair department, at least) to play the controversial WikiLeaks founder in The Fifth Estate, being directed by Bill Condon.

Article continues below

Angela Bassett, Coretta Scott King, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Betty Shabazz

Jan Thijs

Angela Bassett as Coretta Scott King & Mary J. Blige as Dr. Betty Shabazz

The two actresses carry on as single mothers following the assassinations of their husbands, Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X.

Lindsay Lohan, Elizabeth Taylor

Andrea Raso/LaPresse/ZUMA Press; Hulton Archive

Lindsay Lohan as Elizabeth Taylor

In Lifetime's biopic titled Liz and Dick, the former Disney star channels Taylor during her intoxicating relationship with Richard Burton.

Elvis Presley, Jonathan Rhys Meyers

Corbis; CBS

Jonathan Rhys Meyers as Elvis

The actor channels the iconic Las Vegas performer from his humble beginnings to his rise to international stardom.

Article continues below

James Dean , James Franco

Hulton Archive/Getty Images; TNT

James Franco as James Dean

The Springbreakers star played the late film star in a 2001 TV movie.


Pancho Villa, Antonio Banderas

ZUMA; HBO

Antonio Banderas as Pancho Villa

The actor travels back to 1914 for a cable-TV reenactment of a little-known chapter in the life of Mexican revolutionary Pancho Villa.

John McCain, Ed Harris

John McCain 2008/HBO

Ed Harris as John McCain

In HBO's Game Change, Harris portrays the 2008 Presidential Candidate who picks Sarah Palin (Julianne Moore) as his Vice-President.

Article continues below

Jack Kevorkian, Al Pacino

JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images; HBO

Al Pacino as Dr. Jack Kevorkian

The actor follows the life and work of the doctor-assisted suicide advocate. 

Jackie Kennedy, Katie Holmes

Art Rickerby/Time & Life Pictures/Getty Images; Reelz Channel

Katie Holmes as Jacqueline Kennedy

In The Kennedys miniseries, Mrs. Tom Cruise takes on the roll of one of America's most fashionable first ladies.

Grace Kelly, Nicole Kidman

MGM; Bauer-Griffin

Nicole Kidman as Grace Kelly

The 45-year-old steps into the regal shoes of the Hollywood legend turned princess for Grace of Monaco.

Article continues below

Janet Leigh, Scarlett Johansson, Psycho

Paramount; Suzanne Tenner/Fox Searchlight

Scarlett Johansson as Janet Leigh

The 27-year-old star plays Jamie Lee Curtis' mama in Hitchcock, which focuses on the making of Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho.

Tippi Hedren, Sienna Miller, The Girl

AP Photo; HBO

Sienna Miller as Tippi Hedren

The British babe stars in HBO's The Girl, a flick retelling the making of Hitchcock's 1963 classic The Birds.

Anna Nicole Smith, Agnes Bruckner

Thomas Concordia/WireImage; Robert Bertoia/Getty Images

Agnes Bruckner as Anna Nicole Smith

The former Private Pactice starlet has been tapped by Lifetime to portray the late Playboy model in their upcoming biopic The Anna Nicole Story.

Article continues below

Jane Fonda, Nancy Reagan

Twitter; REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Jane Fonda as Nancy Reagan

The 74-year-old actress is the spitting image of the former first lady on the set of Lee Daniel's The Butler.

Ronald Reagan, Michael Douglas

AP Photo/Dennis Cook; Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Michael Douglas as Ronald Reagan

The Academy Award winner is in talks for the role of the 40th president in the upcoming indie flick Reykjavik.

Princess Diana, Naomi Watts

Tim Graham/Getty Images; Splash News

Naomi Watts as Princess Diana

The Aussie beauty channeled the late royal on the set of Caught in Flight.

Article continues below

Photos

See More From Stars Playing Real People

(E! and Focus Features are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

