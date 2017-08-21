How to Watch the 2017 Solar Eclipse Online

It's the must-see event of the year.

Today, the continental U.S. will witness a total solar eclipse—the first since 1979. For those unable to see it in person, no fear: TIME's editor at large Jeffrey Kluger is hosting a live-stream with spaceflight historian Amy Shira Teitel starting at 12 p.m. ET. NASA is also sharing images captured before, during and after the eclipse, via 11 spacecraft, at least three NASA aircraft, more than 50 high-altitude balloons and the astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

Over the course of 100 minutes, 14 states across will experience more than two minutes of darkness in the middle of the day; a partial eclipse will be viewable across all of North America.

NASA is hosting a special pre-show, which will begin at 12 p.m. ET. People can view a raw feed on NASA's website, or they watch the eclipse—with expert commentary—on various social media platforms, including Facebook Live, Twitter/Periscope, Twitch TV, Ustream and YouTube.