Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner Trade Westeros for Austin in Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Arya and Sansa may be at odds on Game of Thrones (seriously, WTF is going on between the Stark sisters?!), but in real life, actresses Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner couldn't be closer.

Case in point: Williams and Turner teamed up to redo The Late Late Show's intro and give it a Game of Thrones-inspired makeover. So, instead of seeing how King's Landing and Casterly Rock were built, the preview illustrated the construction of L.A.—set to Ramin Djawadi's score.

Substituting Westeros for Austin, Texa—their car ride was filmed during SXSW in March—Turner took the wheel as they sang along to Justin Bieber's "Sorry" and Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball." At one point, they got out of the car to surprise fans at HBO: The Escape, an activation that turned the sets of Game of Thrones, Veep and Silicon Valley into elaborate escape rooms.