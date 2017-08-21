Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner Trade Westeros for Austin in Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Arya and Sansa may be at odds on Game of Thrones (seriously, WTF is going on between the Stark sisters?!), but in real life, actresses Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner couldn't be closer.

Case in point: Williams and Turner teamed up to redo The Late Late Show's intro and give it a Game of Thrones-inspired makeover. So, instead of seeing how King's Landing and Casterly Rock were built, the preview illustrated the construction of L.A.—set to Ramin Djawadi's score.

Substituting Westeros for Austin, Texa—their car ride was filmed during SXSW in March—Turner took the wheel as they sang along to Justin Bieber's "Sorry" and Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball." At one point, they got out of the car to surprise fans at HBO: The Escape, an activation that turned the sets of Game of Thrones, Veep and Silicon Valley into elaborate escape rooms.

Watch

James Corden Star Struck by Who on Carpool Karaoke?!

"They're the most loyal fans in the world," Turner said. "I think we should go and surprise them." Cut to the actresses jumping out from under a blanket and yelling, "Winter is coming!"

Williams and Turner's episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series—available tomorrow—will be followed by a second episode featuring Ariana Grande and Seth MacFarlane. Other celebrity team-ups this season include James Corden and Will Smith; Trevor Noah and Shakira; Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith; Taraji P. Henson, Alicia Keys and John Legend; and many more.

New episodes of Carpool Karaoke: The Series debut Tuesdays on Apple Music.

The sixth season finale of Game of Thrones airs Sunday at 9 p.m. on HBO.

