Jay-Z Dedicates "Numb/Encore" Performance to Chester Bennington

Jay-Z's history with Bennington goes way back, as the hip-hop artist teamed up with the nu metal band for Collision Course, a six-song EP released in 2004. It debuted at No. 1 and went double platinum, and "Numb/Encore" won Best Rap/Sung Collaboration at the 2006 Grammys.

In the wake of Bennington's death, Linkin Park canceled its tour so the group can grieve.

"Your absence leaves a void that can never be filled—a boisterous, funny, ambitious, creative, kind, generous voice in the room is missing. We're trying to remind ourselves that the demons who took you away from us were always part of the deal. After all, it was the way you sang about those demons that made everyone fall in love with you in the first place. You fearlessly put them on display, and in doing so, brought us together and taught us to be more human," Bennington's bandmates Rob Bourdon, Brad Delson, Dave Farrell, Joe Hahn and Mike Shinoda wrote on Facebook in July. "You had the biggest heart, and managed to wear it on your sleeve."