Robin Thicke Shares ''Happy Days'' Photo With Pregnant Girlfriend and Son During Beach Vacation

Robin Thicke had some tough times, but the singer's "happy days" are here again!

Three days after his girlfriend April Love Geary broke the news she was expecting, the "Blurred Lines" singer took to Instagram to share a smiling photo of himself, his pregnant lady and his son Julian, his child from his previous marriage to Paula Pattonduring their family vacation to Hawaii.

The photo of the joyful trio features the group sitting on a beach. The crooner caption the pic, "Happy Days!" Geary is wearing a blue two-piece that highlights her bump, as well as her matching LA Dodgers baseball cap.

The proud post comes just three weeks after Thicke reached a custody agreement with his ex wife after a heated and long war over Julian.